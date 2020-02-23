Leitchfield man arrested for DUI with two unrestrained children in the car

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after a DUI wreck with two unrestrained children in the car.

Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 500 block of Gibson Road on the report of a single-vehicle accident.

When Police arrived they found that 32-year-old Robert King III and two children, ages five and seven, had been traveling on Gibson Road in a Chevrolet Spark when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

According to witnesses, the subcompact car became stuck on top of the embankment with King pushing the car off. The car rolled about 75 feet down a hill and flipped onto its side in a creek.

The two children had been removed from the car prior to King pushing it off the embankment.

King was arrested and charged with DUI, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Witnesses noted that the children were not in child restraint seats at the time of the crash.

One of the children suffered slight burns due to the air bags inflating, with the other child complaining of neck pain. Both children were transported to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by EMS.

King was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.