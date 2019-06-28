Leitchfield man critically injured in off-road vehicle crash

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is reporting one man is critically injured after an off-road vehicle crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on June 26th.

62-year-old Robert Burnett was driving a Honda Rancher 4x4 utility-task vehicle on a dirt road in his backyard, when he tried to correct a turn and his vehicle flipped. The UTV rolled about 60 feet down an embankment.

Burnett's injuries were serious enough to merit transfer to the University of Louisville Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.