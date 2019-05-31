Leitchfield man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Grayson County

A multi-car crash in Leitchfield has left one man dead.

On Thursday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near the 4300 block of Owensboro Road in the early afternoon.

Upon investigation, they say a Ford F250 had been driving eastbound when his drivers' side mirror hit the mirror of a Nissan Titan pick-up truck driving on the other side.

The impact caused minor damage to the Nissan, leaving the driver, 68-year-old Paul Blandford of Mt. Washington, uninjured.

The Ford F250 then entered into the westbound lane and struck a Ford Ranger pickup head-on.

The Ford Ranger spun and hit a mailbox, ending up in a private drive. Its driver, 69-year-old Emmett Shaw, of Leitchfield, was killed instantly upon impact.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford F250 spun 180 degrees and ended up facing a ditch line. Its driver, 54-year-old Martin Brown of Fordsville, was taken to Twin Lakes ER for minor injuries.

Immediately after the crash, a fourth vehicle, a Ford sedan, driven by 56-year-old Gary Myatt of Falls of Rough, lost control while driving over the wet roads and debris, but received minor damage to the car.

The roadway was completely shut down for approximately two hours.

Authorities say it did not seem that alcohol or drugs was a factor and all of those involved were wearing seat belts.