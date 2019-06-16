Leitchfield woman behind bars after being charged with selling crystal methamphetamine

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office learned of a pending sale of crystal methamphetamine in the Horse Branch area.

40-year-old Misty Fentress, of Leitchfield, was allegedly selling the drugs.

After a short investigation into Ms. Fentress’ background, it was found she was already wanted on an indictment warrant in reference to unrelated charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Deception.

The OCSO and Kentucky State Police troopers conducted searched an area in the 12000 Block of U.S. 62 East. A car matching the description of one she is known to drive was found. She was immediately taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Once in custody, a search of items in her possession revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medication.

Ms. Fentress was charged with one (1) count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one (1) count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one (1) count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Lortab), and one (1) count of Possession of Marijuana.

She was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.