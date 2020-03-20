Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. uses alcohol to produce free hand sanitizer

As the local community works to combat the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitizer remains in high demand. In an effort to help supplement the shortage, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is using its own alcohol supply to produce hand sanitizer and provide it free of charge.

The first batch of 200 bottles will be delivered to the city hall in Lexington on Friday. Additional batches are being prepared for delivery early next week.

"When my late husband, Pearse Lyons, and I chose Lexington as home for our business and family, the community embraced us with open arms,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design.

“The efforts of our city and state leaders, numerous organizations and the people of Kentucky during this difficult time exhibit the collaborative spirit and endurance of our neighbors. We want to do our part to help those working on the frontlines to overcome this adversity and help our community emerge stronger than ever.”

The hand sanitizer comprises 80% alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent. The bottles are made with recyclable glass.

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will continue to produce and distribute its hand sanitizer on a regular basis. They are working with city officials to identify organizations in need.

Implementing social distancing practices, a team member from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off.

Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can email KentuckyAle@alltech.com to submit their request.

“As the community rallies together amid the adversity caused by COVID-19, we want to do our part,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Town Branch Distillery. “In this small way, we are able to help our neighbors and support the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”