Lexington murder suspect arrested in Simpson County

Kevin Velasco-Gomez, 25. (Lexington Police Dept.)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:07 AM, Feb 11, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - A suspect has been arrested in Simpson County in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington.

Police say 25-year-old Kevin Velasco-Gomez was arrested in Simpson County on a warrant for murder.

Police say officers responded Monday morning, around 10:00, to a home in the 2200 block of Alexandria Drive where 33-year-old Elaine Castillo was found dead.

Police say Velasco-Gomez is Castillo's boyfriend.

Velasco-Gomez is currently being held in the Warren County Regional Jail.

 