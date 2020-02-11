Lexington murder suspect arrested in Simpson County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - A suspect has been arrested in Simpson County in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington.
Police say 25-year-old Kevin Velasco-Gomez was arrested in Simpson County on a warrant for murder.
Police say officers responded Monday morning, around 10:00, to a home in the 2200 block of Alexandria Drive where 33-year-old Elaine Castillo was found dead.
Police say Velasco-Gomez is Castillo's boyfriend.
Velasco-Gomez is currently being held in the Warren County Regional Jail.