Lexington police officer assaulted in hospital emergency room

A man is in custody following an incident that took place in a hospital emergency room.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Terry attacked a police officer, whose named has not been released, with a sharp object, striking the officer in the chest at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington.

A spokeswoman says the officer's injuries are significant, but that the officer is currently stable and alert.

Terry will face charges of assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing, and disorderly conduct.