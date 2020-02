Wednesday, the 2020 Railbird Festival lineup was officially released.

This year's headliners include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Maren Morris, The Head & the Heart, and Young the Giant.

General admission tickets for the two-day festival at Keeneland will go on sale at 9 a.m. Central time this Friday, February 21.

This is the festival's second year, set to jam on August 22 and 23.

