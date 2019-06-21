Liberatore K’s Seven Cubs in 1-0 Loss on Friday

Matthew Liberatore struck out seven South Bend Cubs in a 1-0 loss on Friday night at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN. The Hot Rods fall to 1-1 in the second half and 40-32 overall with the third game of the four-game series set for Saturday evening at 6:05 PM CDT.

Liberatore pitched well on Friday, setting down the first four batters he faced in order before allowing a one-out walk in the second to Jonathan Sierra. Sierra was caught stealing after the southpaw’s first strikeout to close out the inning. Liberatore held the Cubs hitless through 6.2 innings before Brennan Davis doubled to left to break up the no-hitter. Tyler Durna followed up with a ground ball to center for a single, driving in Davis to give South Bend a 1-0 lead.

That run is all the Cubs needed, as the Hot Rods were held to just one hit over the final three innings with two walks. The team had one runner in scoring position in the eighth in Osmy Gregorio, but he was stranded there as the inning ended.

Liberatore went seven innings in his first loss of the season, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Chris Muller worked one scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout.