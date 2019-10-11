Libertarian candidate for State Auditor Kyle Hugenberg stops in Bowling Green

Libertarian candidate for State Auditor Kyle Hugenberg stopped by WBKO Friday afternoon.

During his interview, he said he represents something different from the political elite and wants to bring change to the role of State Auditor.

Hugenberg is running against incumbent Republican Mike Harmon and Democratic candidate, Sheri Donahue.

He said he believes the other candidates fit the status quo and that he is the best candidate for the position because he can provide more depth to future audits.

Hugenberg said he has many goals, one being to modernize the office. He added there are several key issues in the role of State Auditor.

"The first is definitely independent taxing authorities that can do whatever they want and there really is no governance or oversight because Republicans and Democrats just kind of keep their friends in this position and it's just unfair and I think the first thing is just identifying these things and pointing them out," said Hugenberg. "The second thing is to go through the sort of existing government programs and the key functions where you find the most issues."

The general election will be held on November 5.