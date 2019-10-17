Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton celebrates 200th school visit

Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton marked her 200th school visit while in office Wednesday by visiting Morgan County High School.

Hampton spent time with students participating in Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), an immersive program that prepares students for employment right out of high school. Hampton welcomed the opportunity to discuss a wide range of career opportunities including manufacturing, engineering, military, and public service.

“Shortly after the 2015 election, requests flooded in from Kentucky schools to share my personal story with kids of all ages,” she said. “Many teachers recognized the value of students hearing from someone who rose above poverty, bullying and other adverse conditions.”

Hampton said she believes every adult has an inspirational life story that they can share with youth. “None of us were overnight successes, and we all experienced speed bumps of some sort. How we handle setbacks often reveals more of our character than our successes.”

Hampton describes school visits as one of the most rewarding activities of her term and thanks all the students, teachers, principals and other educators who hosted her over the past four years.

