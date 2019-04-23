LifeSkills and the Pennyroyal Center announce merger

LifeSkills and the Pennyroyal Center have announced that they will merge as of July first.

The merger will create one of the largest behavioral health organizations in Kentucky, serving 18 counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Lyon, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Allen, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren

There will be more than 875 employees, including 91 licensed clinicians, and 26 service locations. The combined entities will continue to operate in their respective geographic regions with 189 addiction treatment beds, 32 crisis treatment beds, 50+ services and programs, and will provide care to over 26,000 individuals and families each year.

Over the coming weeks, both organizations will operate as normal and will continue to provide service without interruption.

