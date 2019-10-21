LifeWorks at WKU breaks ground for new housing program

The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU broke ground on a new housing program for those on the autism spectrum.

LifeWorks at WKU is a two-year residential program designed to provide living, working, and recreation support for those 21 or older transitioning into the workforce.

The program is designed with four tiers including supported living, supported employment, community engagement, and relationship development.

Officials say this program will provide those on the autism spectrum with essential skills to transition into the next phase of life.

"We find that really all individuals, particularly our loved ones on the spectrum, need help in managing that leisure time effectively and productively in the way they want to, so we're going to work on that," said Mary Lloyd Moore, Executive Director of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex.

Officials say construction on the housing units is expected to be complete by April.

The program can house up to 26 people.