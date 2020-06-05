LifeSkills in Bowling Green gets $490,000 for Telehealth Upgrades in 18 counties

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Friday LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling Green received $491,818 to expand telehealth services throughout 18 rural counties (list below) in Southcentral and Western Kentucky. The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The announcement follows Senator McConnell’s recent visit to Bowling Green to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of the virus. Senator McConnell also discussed his legislation, the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history.

LifeSkills can use the funding for technology, software and network upgrades to help provide assessments, therapy, medication management, and other behavioral health services to patients across the region.

“Innovative telehealth systems can expand the reach of a single medical professional helping Bowling Green and rural communities across the region receive access to health care during the coronavirus crisis,” said Senator McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking to provide for rural America, especially Kentucky. Telehealth programs are an important way for people in these communities to access vital medical care, and I’m proud many of the leaders of this field are here in Kentucky.”

“We are very grateful for the funds awarded to our agency from the FCC’s Telehealth COVID-19 Program via the CARES Act,” said Joe Dan Beavers, President/CEO of LifeSkills Inc. “These dollars will help to equip over 400 clinicians across rural south central and western Kentucky with mobile, telehealth equipment. These tools will improve access for thousands of Kentuckians to support their mental health, receive treatment for substance use disorders as well as support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We thank Senator McConnell for championing the CARES Act and for its impact in the Commonwealth.”

To date, the Warren County community has received more than $15.3 million from the CARES Act, including funding for the Bowling Green-Warren County Primary Care Center, Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, Western Kentucky University, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.6 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. His legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping more than 45,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

List of 18 Counties:

Allen

Barren

Butler

Caldwell

Crittenden

Christian

Edmonson

Hart

Hopkins

Logan

Lyon

Metcalfe

Monroe

Muhlenberg

Simpson

Todd

Trigg

Warren