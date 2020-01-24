Light Rain Continues Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, January 24, 2020

Periods of rain will continue into Friday morning before breaking up into scattered light showers. It's possible some of the showers could end as a wintry mix or wet snow late Friday night or very early Saturday, however no accumulation is expected. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 47, Low 34, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly

High 40, Low 31, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 47, Low 34, winds SW-7

