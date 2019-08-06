Lightning to blame for Tuesday evening structure fire

Firefighters say lightning is to blame for a structure fire Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 7:50 pm on Cedar Hill Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found one room on fire on the second floor of the home.

They say they were able to contain the fire to a bed and later removed all the burned items from the home.

"They said they heard a boom, some of the breakers, some of the electrical breakers, in the home also tripped, which is indicative that some sort of electrical activity was taking place," said Alvaton Fire Chief, Mason Hamilton. "So luckily the homeowners were home, quickly acted by calling 911, evacuated the residence."

Firefighters say they got the flames under control within the first five minutes of arriving.

The Gott Fire Department and Richardsville Fire Department, who were assisting, responded to another call while on the scene. They say that incident was also contained.