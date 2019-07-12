Lights for Liberty Candlelight Vigil

Friday people from all over the world came together to protest conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lights for Liberty immigration protests happened in over 700 cities around the world. People here gathered at the William H. Natcher Federal Courthouse in Bowling Green. The protests come as the Trump administration has announced ICE raids to begin Sunday, July 14th.

"This event was basically put together to let the current administration know that people have had enough of children being held in detention and families being separated." said event organizer, Franciso Serrano.

The event ended with a candlelight vigil to memorialize those who have died trying to enter the United States to seek asylum.