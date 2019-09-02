Lincoln County community recovering a month after deadly explosion

Four weeks after a deadly explosion in Lincoln County, the community is still recovering.

A gas leak caused the explosion, killing one woman and injuring others. The explosion also destroyed five homes.

Gas company Enbridge has repaired two of their three transmission lines in the region. The middle line is the one that caused the explosion.

Resident Jason Griffiths said the community is still tense.

"I don't have an increased level of fear," he said. "Many do. Many closer to the site say they will never return."

Griffiths said some residents are living in living in hotels. Others remain displaced.

Enbridge could remain in the area for months to come as repairs continue.