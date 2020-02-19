The JA Classroom of the Week is Lindsey Geralds and Michelle Ghee’s 3rd grade class at Oakland Elementary. Their class was led by Abby Phillips who is the Director of Education at Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city's life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Abby’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is being in the classroom with the students and seeing their excitement when they start the JA lesson. She also said, “JA programs are a wonderful tool to help students make the connections between what they are learning in school and how that will apply out of the classroom. I love being involved with the students; it is always a bright spot in the day!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

