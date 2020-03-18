Lindsey Wilson College moves to online learning for the rest of the semester

Lindsey Wilson College students will take all classes online for the rest of the semester.

According to LWC President William T. Luckey Jr., college offices made the decision on Wednesday in response to a recommendation from the Centers Disease Control to discourage gatherings of 10 or more people.

“While we have been hopeful to finish the semester in a face-to-face delivery mode, each day that possibility has continued to become less prudent,” said Luckey. “Earlier this week, the Center for Disease Control recommended we not gather in groups of 10 or more for the next eight weeks. That projects into the middle of May and far beyond the end of the semester. Consequently, all classes will be delivered in an online format through the end of the semester.”

Lindsey Wilson initially announced the transition of face-to-face instruction to online instruction last week -- an arrangement that was intended to end on March 29.

At the time, the college was unsure if the new arrangement would remain for the rest of the school year.

The college also announced plans to close all residence halls.

“Residential students should plan on removing all items from the residence halls in coordination with the Residential Life staff by Tuesday, March 31,” Luckey said. “This provides two weekends -- longer than most colleges and universities have provided to move all of your belongings home for the summer.”

There are no known reports of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 in Columbia, Ky., or in any of the surrounding communities.

LWC is making exceptions for students who cannot return home to remain in campus housing with access to meals. Essential personnel will be available to help those students and campus services will remain available.

The spring 2020 athletic sports season has been officially canceled due to COVID-19. The announcement came on Monday from the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference.

The spring 2020 commencement ceremony will not take place on the A.P. White Campus in May. College officials are exploring other options. LWC will provide more details in the coming days. Diplomas will be mailed.

The college has also made the decision to postpone all other campus events until further notice.

The Doris and Bob Holloway Health & Wellness Center will remain closed until the threat of COVID-19 has passed. Community membership accounts will be deferred until the facility reopens.

“We will be providing more detailed information for faculty, staff and students in the days ahead,” Luckey’s statement concluded. “In the meantime, remember to run through the finish line in your classes. [And] ...may God continue to bless each and every one of you knowing that LWC is family.”

For more information and future updates, access our Coronavirus webpage here.