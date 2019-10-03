Lipari Foods recalls chicken salad products over listeria monocytogenes concerns

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of chicken salad.

The company says several types of its chicken salad products contain listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes Lipari Old Tyme bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The company began shipping this product on August 25, 2019.

