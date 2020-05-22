Lisa's 5th Street Diner opens dining room and outdoor seating

Friday was an exciting day for several local restaurants in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Lisa's 5th Street Diner was able to open their doors to customers at 5 am Friday morning. The diner has added a hostess stand outside to control how many customers are entering the building.

"Well, we have a hostess now. I can only seat 37 people so she is kind of keeping track of how many are going through the door. You can enter through one door and exit the other door," said Lisa Parker, owner.

The diner has also added something new, outdoor seating.

"So we have added the patio outside which hopefully we will seat about 24 when the furniture gets here. Then we are going to move the picnic tables over to the other side," added Parker.

One of the biggest changes that the diner is still getting used to is customers not being allowed up at the cash register.

"We have just been used to everybody lining up at that cash register when they leave. So it is just them trying to pay at the table and us coming to the cash register," added Parker.

Lisa's diner is open Monday through Friday from 5 am to 2 pm and Saturday from 5:30 am to 2 pm and Sunday from 6 am to 2 pm. They are still offering curbside, takeout, and delivery.

Lisa's 5th Street Diner wants to hear from you if you all would like them to be open on Friday nights.