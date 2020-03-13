Leitchfield Police Department implements protective measures for police services

The Leitchfield Police Department is implementing some protective measures for police services within the City of Leitchfield, to prevent the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

To ensure the department is able to provide and maintain a consistent level of quality of service to the community through out this time they will be implementing steps to ensure the safety and protection of their staff, so they may continue to protect and serve the citizens of Leitchfield.

For non-emergency calls, an officer will contact the citizen to determine if an officer needs to respond to the scene. If the officer does not need to respond to the scene but a report is needed, the officer will take the report over the phone and officers will follow up with the citizen within 5 (five) days if additional information is needed.

The department will still respond to all emergency calls!

Should you contact dispatch or encounter an officer, they will be asking you two questions. These questions will assist us in screening for potentially infected individuals.

1. Do you or anyone in your household have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath?

2. Have you been in contact with anyone you suspect has the Coronavirus or has been out of the country within the last 30 days?

The following precautionary measures will be in effect:

1. All fingerprinting conducted at the Police Department has been temporarily suspended.

2. All car seat inspections conducted at the Police Department temporarily suspended.

3. Picking up any evidence that has been released shall be suspended until further notice.

4. Individuals requesting accident reports will need to purchase the report online at www.buycrash.com . They will need the complete collision number (Example LP2020-XXXX) and the date of the accident to obtain the report on the website. You can call our agency at 270-259-3850 to obtain the collision number.

They are encouraging all our citizens to use the CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others during this time.

The department needs to take these steps to protect their employees so they can ensure the safety and protection of the community. They will continue to keep the community informed on anything that may be changing.