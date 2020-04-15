Little Caesars donating free pizza to healthcare workers, first responders

We're fortunate to have such a community here in south-central Kentucky.

Starting this week, select Little Caesars locations, Little Caesars on Cambell lane and their by pass location in Bowling Green, as well as the Little Ceasars in Franklin will be delivering free pizza to healthcare workers and the first responders.

Franchise owner Ryan Turtle says his team felt compelled to support those on the front lines during this difficult time.

"We'll be delivering pizza to TriStar, to the fire stations. And to the police stations in Franklin, Kentucky and Bowling Green. So it's just a great honor and we're super excited that we're able to do that and support our community and the people that are risking their lives to care for us and love us," said Turtle.

The crew will be delivering pizzas two times a day in order to hit both shifts of those working on the front lines.

