Little League World Series play delayed due to rain

Weather is impacting the Little League World Series Thursday afternoon.

Rain is delaying play at the moment and the field is covered.

13 News's Jeff Lightsy is in Williamsport and Tweeted a video showing some kids utilizing make shift "umbrellas."

The rain here is coming down pretty hard. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hUdSiuUYSR — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) August 15, 2019

There is also a flash flood warning in the area until 7:15 local Williamsport time.

A Flash Flood warning has been issued until 7:15. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/cbG0EdFQrW — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) August 15, 2019

We will bring you full coverage of BG East at the Little League World Series tonight during our newscasts and on social media as well as right here on our website.

