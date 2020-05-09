Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87

(Gray News) - Little Richard, considered one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, has died at 87, according to a report from the Rolling Stone.

Little Richard’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the musician’s death on Saturday, according to the Rolling Stone’s report.

With hits such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Molly,” Little Richard became a music legend and is considered to have a major influence on the genre of rock.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.