Little Scholars childcare and head start now enrolling

Little scholars childcare are partnered with Community Action of Southern Kentucky and welcome all kids from all backgrounds.

The childcare reserves 10-percent of their spots to the mentally disabled and handicapped, and the head start says they help with potty-training and practicing proper teeth-brushing after meals.

One of the representatives spoke on what makes the day care so different.

"We have partnerships with their families that help them to get their children ready for school we realize that parents are the first teachers so we want to give them the resources that promote school success," said Director of Children Services, Carla Brown.

Little scholars says they're helping kids develop the blocks to keep them out of poverty.