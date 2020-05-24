Living Hope Baptist Church begins in-person Sunday services

The Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green began online services in march and Sunday marked the first in-person service they had held in months.

"At 8:30 we had just our volunteers in there, they have done training that morning and it went great. They were all scattered throughout the building, but you know as the service began they were kind of in their spots kind of getting the feel for it," said Jason Pettus, senior pastor.

The church will only be holding their 8:30 and 11 o'clock services for the time being and this Sunday it was invite-only.

"For the 11 o'clock we wanted to give our volunteers an opportunity to use their training just with kind of key leaders," added Pettus. "So we sent out an invite to a lot of them and their families and so we are anticipating probably around 100 or less who will actually be here. It will give our volunteers a chance to learn how to seat them and kind of get a feel for how that is going to go."

In between services, volunteers will be sanitizing the worship center and other common areas that are open in the building.

"I talked with our custodial team and they said that it went great and all the products worked great-- everything went just as they planned. So all the spaces and rooms have already been cleaned within 30 minutes. So now we have time for everything to settle before we start letting people in," added Pettus.

Living Hope has over 2,000 members. Due to social distancing policies, each service can hold up to 333 people. The church is allowing around 262 in their worship center currently.

They hope to open the church up to more members next Sunday.