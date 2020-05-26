Local 12-year-old purchases, makes gift baskets for healthcare workers in Glasgow

Some positive news to share out of Monroe County and Glasgow as a 12-year-old performs an act of kindness.

Mallory Strong is showing our healthcare heroes how much she appreciates them. The soon-to-be 7th grader at Monroe County Middle School decided to use her chore money to purchase and make gift baskets for the workers at T.J. Pavilion and T.J. Outpatient Pharmacies.

"They have more of a chance of getting COVID-19 than we do. So, I decided to give them something so they could enjoy it," said Strong.

Strong's mother, Tabitha Strong, works as a pharmacy tech at T.J. Pavilion.

"Thank you for all your time and effort to keep us safe," said Strong.

"We appreciate your thoughtfulness, Mallory!" wrote T.J. Regional Health on Facebook.