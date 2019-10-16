Local 2164 members react to tentative contract agreement between UAW, GM

An end to the month-long UAW strike could be on the horizon as a tentative contract agreement is on the table between General motors and the union.

After one month of negotiations, union officials say this deal offers "major gains" for workers, including possible pay raises.

Details about the tentative four-year contract were not released, but those at the local 2164 told 13 News they hope it includes changes for temporary employees and their path to permanent jobs.

They say they are cautiously optimistic, but are ready to get back to work.

"We really don't know much, they have been very closed-lipped about this, which some people consider to be a good sign, but we are just optimistic that we'll have something in the short term," said Lynn Nelson, Vice President of the local 2164.

Union representatives from factories across the US are headed to Detroit for a meeting on Thursday to discuss a contract update.

In the latest quarter, GM earned more than 2 billion dollars and those on strike say in the bad times they sacrificed, and now in the good times, they want a bigger share.

Officials say this tentative contract won't end the strike immediately because the entire union must vote on the deal.

"This is so far out of the norm right now that it's going to be a long process back to a regular daily routine again," said Nelson. "People right now are out picketing multiple hours of the day that they normally don't work."

Officials say there is no guarantee that this tentative contract agreement with GM will pass.

This strike isn't the only one in the history of GM and UAW. Some notable ones include:

1936-37: The UAW led "sit-down" strikes at GM plants in Flint, Michigan, and other cities as a protest against pay cuts and poor working conditions. In Flint, hundreds of workers occupied plants and halted production; ultimately 140,000 GM workers in Flint, Cleveland and other cities participated in the 44-day strike. The strike ended when GM agreed to pay raises and recognized the UAW as the workers' exclusive bargaining representative.

-1945-46: After the end of a "no-strike" pledge during World War II, the UAW launched a nationwide strike against GM demanding pay raises and overtime. Ultimately, the strike involved 320,000 workers and lasted 113 days. Workers won a pay raise and paid vacations.

-1970: The UAW -- reeling after the death of its longtime leader Walter Reuther in a plane crash -- struck GM for 67 days, idling 400,000 workers. The union won cost-of-living adjustments to workers' wages and a guaranteed pension after 30 years of work.

-1998: A 54-day strike cost GM more than $2 billion and 500,000 vehicles. Only 9,200 workers in Flint, Michigan, walked off the job, but because they made critical parts, production eventually stopped at 30 GM plants and 100 parts suppliers across North America. GM eventually agreed to reinvest in American factories while workers agreed to improve output.

-2007: The UAW strikes GM for two days, impacting 73,000 workers at 80 facilities. The strike ended with an agreement in which the UAW took over control of retirees' health care costs.

-Sept. 16, 2019: The UAW calls its first nationwide strike against GM since 2007. The strike involves 49,000 workers at more than 50 factories and parts warehouses. The union is seeking wage increases, better pay for new hires and new product promises at plants GM wants to close. On Wednesday, 31 days after it began, bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reach a tentative contract deal.

Workers will stay on the picket lines for at least another two days while union committees vote on the deal. Then the entire membership will have to give its approval.