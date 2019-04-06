Local Auburn fan cheers on his tigers

It might not have been the outcome Auburn fans wanted tonight losing by one point in the final seconds of the game, but they still made history advancing to their first Final Four.

Brooks Wright is an Auburn alumnus who resides in Franklin and he could not sit still this entire game.

He definitely exemplifies what Auburn is about and he is passionate about his school.

The auburn Tigers didn't go unnoticed and neither did Brooks.

"We're just honored to be able to play these teams and advance this far," he said. "They're quality people, they believe in what they're doing. They're God fearing young men, and they're just a fun bunch of kids and they do not quit."

Auburn didn't quit, not even until the last seconds of the game, but throughout the game Brooks could not sit still. "I'm sorry it's emotional," he said. "I mean that's what it is. We're a football team playing for the national championship in basketball. How good is that? I love these kids, I love what they're about and I love my school."

Brooks says it is still great to be an Auburn fan and he will still have on his Auburn gear in church Sunday morning.