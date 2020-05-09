Bowling Green band plays for seniors

Senior living centers are still closed off to visitors due to COVID-19 but that doesn't mean you can't play a concert for them outside.

Carolina Rose visited two Bowling Green senior living facilities Saturday afternoon to brighten their spirits and it just worked out to be an early Mother's Day gift too.

"People in those senior living communities have been inside for weeks now, as have we all. But they can't have visitors or their families coming in so we are trying to kind of break up the monotony and brighten their days a little bit with some musical performances," said Elizabeth Downing, director of outreach for Timesavers Concierge. "We thought it would be a great idea to get musicians who aren't getting to perform around town like they normally do."

Timesavers is hopeful to continue organizing bands to play at senior living facilities for the next few weeks.