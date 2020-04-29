Local dentist waiting to reopen office

Phase One of reopening Kentucky began this week allowing dentists to open up their offices to nonemergency procedures.

Although dentists are allowed to open their doors this week many offices in Bowling Green have decided to only do emergency procedures this week.

"We are doing training, I am actually holding zoom conferences with our staff so they are aware of the necessary guidelines that are mandated by our governor and also by the Kentucky dental association so that we are aware that when we show up," said Dr. Daniel Simon, Simon Dentistry.

Dr. Simon also said his office plans to have a soft opening in two weeks.

"We want to safely return employees to work but also be able to safely treat our patients that they are seeing," added Dr, Simon. "So a soft opening is basically meaning we are gradually bringing employees back over time. We don't want to just bring everybody back at once and have this mass chaos that ensues."

Simon Dentistry is also having difficulties with acquiring proper PPE for all of their staff which has also delayed their reopening.

"We are having a very difficult time locating all of the equipment," said Dr. Simon. "We have been able to secure a supply that we have on hand that will allow us to still operate for emergency procedures which is what we have been doing. However with as large as a staff that we have with four dentists and fourteen staff members we just don't have enough equipment to justify bringing everyone back at this time."

Simon Dentistry is still open for emergency procedures if you feel like you have an emergency call the dental office.