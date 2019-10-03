Local Diagnostic Radiologist reminds women to get annual mammograms in light of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It is officially the month to rock the color pink everyday in support of breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is meant to be a campaign to increase awareness of the disease.

"Screening mammograms are really important for women because it's a low dose x-ray of a woman's breasts. So we are able to look at the tissue at very low risk to the patient and it allows us to determine things that they may not feel in the physical exam or the referring physicians may not feel," said J. Paul Rubin, M.D., Diagnostic Radiologist.

Women 40 and over should receive annual breast exams so doctors can keep track and make sure there are no abnormalities

"Typical screenings starts at the age of 40. It can also be done at a much earlier age if there is a strong family history of breast cancer or if the patient has a known diagnostic breast cancer gene that they have screened for," J. Paul Rubin, M.D., Diagnostic Radiologist.

After the mammogram radiologist are able to look and identify if there is an issue and then send them on for further imaging like a breast ultrasound and a breast MRI.

It makes it easier for the doctors to detect and compare if you do go to all your annual exams

"It's important to take the time to get the mammogram and make sure that everything's going to be okay because if we pick up something, a subtle difference the following year at least we can address it right away," added Rubin.

"I think it's important, especially about the importance of getting mammograms. To have a designated month of the year which just makes us more aware of this is the time to make sure we get our mammogram," said Jacquelyn Keown, patient.

There are two different types of mammograms 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional. The 3D ultrasound is now covered by most insurances now and gives doctors a better inside look than the 2D

"But 3D digital tomography allows us to do those same projections but we are taking multiple sections. So we are doing multiple thin slices and each of those projections and then the computer can reconstruct those," added Rubin.

Women are not the only ones who can get breast cancer, men can get it as well. If you are male and notice any abnormalities you should go to a doctor and be checked.