Local High School students get reality shock with drunk driving accident demonstration

Distracted driving is believed to play a role in about 15 percent of injury-causing crashes and 10 percent of fatal crashes nationally, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Although distracted driving is generally associated with texting and other cell phone use, the behavior includes anything that impedes a driver’s attention.​

Franklin-Simpson High School students got a first hand look at what can happen if you aren't responsible behind the wheel.

"I was the drunk driver in the crash, so I had to act as if I was drunk, but also act as if I was guilty. It was a little hard for me because my grandmother passed away from a car accident," said junior Jared Ellis.

A mock ATV versus tractor crash showed students the effects of texting and driving or drinking and driving.

"It was hard because I knew he [her dad] was going to be here, so he was going to be crying and all my teachers are going to be affected by it, all my classmates," said freshman Ashlyn Stinson.

First responders, students, the FFA, and officals came together to make the demonstration possible.

"I hope the students took just a few minutes today to learn that it is their life, their choice, their decisions, they will live or die by their choice and decisions, and you can have all the fun in the world, just put safety first," said Dale Dobson, Safety Administrator, Ky Department of Agriculture.

The realistic detail hit home for many students and even adults, but the message was clear, distracted driving, especially drinking before getting behind the wheel kills.

"With the person who died in our accident today, that was really impactful and you know I saw some tears in the crowd just because seeing your friend get zipped up in a body bag, that's impactful. I hope that made a lasting impact, I hope that if they're ever at the point where they have to make those decisions that we talked about today that they flash back and yes, it is a little bit graphic, but they can see that and remember that," said senior Jenna Robertson, 2018-19 FFA President.

Four students played the role of the victims in the accident. Two were "injured," one victim "died" from her injuries and the fourth was "arrested" for "driving under the influence," proving that one decision can ruin many lives.

"I think everyone will definitely think about this the next time they get in a vehicle," said Stinson.

"Just make good choices, I know that as high schoolers, there are going to be things like this happening. I think there are going to be kids making bad decisions, kids drinking, just trying to limit that in our county," said Robertson.

"I've kinda witnessed this before, in real life, but when you see it this close it is pretty different," said Bart Stinson, Ashlyn's father.

The demonstration began with a 911 call. In order to make it as realistic as possible, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, the County Coroner's Office as well as the Franklin-Simpson Fire Departments participated in the demonstration.

"I definitely will think twice. This impacted me a lot today and I think this will always be in the forefront of my mind when I'm in a car with someone, or by myself," said Ashlyn Stinson.

