Local Jersey Mike's raises over $4600 for charity

During during this year's 9th Annual Month of Giving Jersey Mike's raised more than $7.3 million for local charities nationwide!

Here in Bowling Green Jersey Mike's location raised $4,636 for the Joseph Hope Foundation.

The Joseph Hope Foundation is a non-profit that helps families pay for adoption expenses.

“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 9th Annual Month of Giving in March,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

During March, customers were invited to come in to their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to a local designated charity partner.

Then on Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to each local charity partner.

The charity recipients included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

For the total amount raised in each state click here.

