Local Kentucky State Police promoted

On Monday, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders was joined by Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton and Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley to recognize 36 officers across the Commonwealth as they are promoted.

Several of our local Post 3 officers were among the group.

In total, one colonel, two lieutenant colonels, five majors, four captains, seven lieutenants, and 17 sergeants were commissioned.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders spoke prior to the recognition of the new promoted officers, wishing them well in their new roles within the agency.

“It takes three things in my opinion to be an exceptional leader; compassion, vision, and passion for the job,” said Sanders. “Vision paired with compassion can truly change the world. Passion for the profession you chose and the job you do on a daily basis is the key to success. I am proud to be your commissioner today and every day.”

Among those recognized were Sergeant Christopher R. Baker, who was promoted to Lieutenant, as well as Master Trooper Michael M. May, who was promoted to Sergeant. They have served Post 3 and will remain there.

Master Trooper Keith A. Saylor was promoted to Sergeant, and transferred to Post 3, Bowling Green.