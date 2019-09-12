Local Kentucky State Police to host golf tournament to benefit free summer camp

Kentucky State Police Post 3 is preparing for their annual golf tournament starting up Friday morning.

Folks will be gathered at Shady Hollow Golf Course in Cub Run for the fundraiser.

The tournament is the Post's main fundraiser to benefit Trooper Island.

Trooper Island is a camp that provides a free experience for children from our area to spend a week of outdoor activities with new friends and local law enforcement.

"Just know that all of the money is going directly to Trooper Island, and it's going to help some kid to be able to go and to maybe fish for the first time, or maybe get on a boat for the first time," explained Trooper Daniel Priddy, of KSP Post 3. "I know this year, we had some kids that caught their very first fish. And it's impactful for them; it's impactful for us. We just want to be able to keep being able to pay for these kids to be able to go."

The golf scramble will feature lots of giveaways that have all been donated by local sponsors.

Registration is still open, and will start at 8 a.m. Friday morning, with Tee time kicking off at 9 a.m.

Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

A lunch, beverages, golf cart and T-shirt will also be provided.