Local Purple Heart veteran forging knives, taking vets on hunting expeditions

An accident that literally brought him to death and then back to life -- that's the story for a local Purple Heart recipient.

Hunting became J.D. Williams' therapy after returning from the war following a bomb explosion. He and other vets are also taking up knife work in support of charitable organizations and his own nonprofit, Mohawk Outdoors. (Photo: Madison Martin)

Nearly a decade later, his mission continues as he works to bring other veterans into the fold, with the help of a forge.

"We're calling it Forging for a Cause, and it's to build Freedom Camp up to take many, many warriors every year on outdoor adventures," said J.D. Williams, founder of Mohawk Outdoors.

A lot can happen when you mix grit with steel and fire.

Nine years ago, Williams served as a recon squad leader while in Afghanistan.

During a mission, he lost most of his limbs after an IED detonated underneath him.

"I didn't really freak out when I saw my arm to be honest with you -- I kind of looked at it and thought -- they can probably fix that." he remembers.

"It was like a dream almost, and so when I realized I was getting shot at, I ended up getting myself up on my butt to where I was sitting up trying to find my weapon system and I noticed my legs were gone too."

Miraculously, he survived -- and hunting became his therapy. He oftentimes would go on hunts with other vets as well.

It eventually turned into Mohawk Outdoors -- a nonprofit for those who've experienced the trauma caused by combat to be nurtured by nature.

"When we've got a hunt coming up, we're all coming together, putting our heads together, figure out a way to make this the most awesome hunt we possibly can to where when these guys go home -- our goal is not to send guys home and you know, it's done and over with -- our goal is to build an entire camaraderie of warriors helping warriors across the nation," said Williams.

Forging was something else picked up along the way.

"For me personally, buying a factory-made knife, there's no meaning to it at all - nothing. You're just paying money for something that has no meaning," Williams said. "But with our knives like, we'll have somebody wanting one of our knives or an organization - we start pulling out the steel and we start forging them with the complete thought process of those guys."

The veteran-ran organization is working to build up a camp in Texas. They're working to raise some funds through the creation of the handcrafted tools.

His passion project has taken over 100 veterans from across the country on trips to create a positive outlet and bring healing, as it did for him in helping overcome his obstacles.

"That's the kind of stuff I like to see -- people not giving up. Because we're Americans. It's hard to break the American spirit and life's too short to give up on anything," said Williams.