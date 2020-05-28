Local Students Are Awarded Bluegrass Cellular Scholarships

Bluegrass Cellular has announced 12 recipients of $18,000 in scholarships through the annual Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program.

The Central Kentucky college-bound high school seniors will each receive one $1,500 scholarship to apply toward their upcoming college tuition.

The Bluegrass Cellular scholarship is now in its ninth year and is part of the company’s annual initiative to help local students further their educations.

“Huge congratulations to the class of 2020 and this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Barry Nothstine, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We recognize your senior year looked different than what you may have expected, but our hats are off to all the recent graduates reaching this huge milestone. We were incredibly impressed by all the applicants we had this year and each of you taking this next step toward bettering your future. We wish all of you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

The 2020 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship recipients include:

· Mckenzie Bell – Wayne County High School

· Nathan Hood – Barren County High School

· Brianna Judd – Glasgow High School

· Jennay Leslie – Breckinridge County High School

· Kiley McCubbins – Green County High School

· Kailee Miller – Thomas Nelson High School

· Madison Riley – Washington County High School

· Benjamin Slack– Russellville High School

· Benjamin Vickery – Wayne County High School

· Emma Rose Vincent – Edmonson County High School

· Cheyenne Warren – Taylor County High School

· Brandy West – Russellville High School

The Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program is offered on an annual basis. Recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, school and community involvement, scholarship essays, letters of recommendation, and financial need. All scholarship winners live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area.

The Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program has awarded $168,000 over the last nine years and has impacted the lives of 132 students.