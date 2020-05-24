Local Taco reacts to first weekend reopening

For the first time in what feels like forever, Local Taco had guests seated in the restaurant.

"It's great. You know, we got pretty tired of looking at an empty restaurant all day long," Jack Elder, the owner of Local Taco said. "So, it's always good to see quest enjoying the food, enjoying the atmosphere, and again just having a good time."

The restaurant officially reopened on Friday, March 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

"I don't know how many people are traveling but it's kind of helped our staff that did come back get acclimated again," Elder said.

Restaurant goers have the dine-in options of indoor and outdoor seating and may also sit at the bar.

While the restaurant didn't reach the limit of 33 percent capacity through its first few days, it did see a rise in the number of guests coming in each day.

"I think as each day goes, we'll see a little bit more traffic come in," Elder said.

Elder said he spoke with several friends of his that recently reopened restaurants in Texas. Those friends told Elder that the traffic is typically slow to start but does pick up.

"I think people want to see that our employees are practicing safe practices, doing our spacing, and following the rules that we're supposed to," Elder said.

Local Taco will also be continuing to offer services that were offered prior to reopening, including alcohol to-go.