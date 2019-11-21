Local U.S. Army Recruiter wants to share a free meal for Christmas

According to American Health Rankings in 2017 an estimated 40 million Americans, including 12 million children, were food insecure.

Christmas can pose severe financial burden on families. The cost of a tree, decorations and presents can add up quickly.

This holiday season Anthony Holt, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Bowling Green, is hoping to lessen that burden by providing a free meal to those who are less fortunate or simply don't have anywhere to go this Christmas.

"My Grandparents when I was younger used to provide their community with baked goods and candies and pies and stuff like that during the holidays for people who might not have been able to afford it on their own. There have been occasions where they would cook a whole Christmas dinner for people in the community," said Holt.

Holt said before joining the army he didn't consider himself an upstanding member of his community and that he never got the chance to do any volunteer work or make a difference. When he joined the military Holt said there were many service men and women who were unable to go home for the holidays so he would invite them over to his house for a holiday feast.

"Since I've become a recruiter here in Bowling Green, it has really given me the opportunity to really become a member of the community and now I have the opportunity, I and now I just want to do something good to help people out just like my grandparents were able to do for their community," said Holt.

Holt is purchasing 300 pounds of turkey for anyone who is hungry on Christmas day.

"Anybody is allowed to come, it doesn't matter what your background is. It doesn't matter if you are here for the holidays because you're in college you can't go home for Christmas, you can't afford to pay for the meal on your own for your family or if you just want to come help out or volunteer I'm looking for everybody to just spend time on Christmas day," said Holt.

The free meal will take place at Ephram White Park from 2 p.m. til 5 p.m. on December 25.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating food items you can contact Anthony Holt at (615)-815-9532.

Directions:

885 Mount Olivet Rd, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101