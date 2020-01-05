Local Veteran reacts to Airstrike in Iran

The deadly U.S airstrike in Iraq has marked major escalations between Washington and Iran.

People across the nation have been protesting the President's actions and many are speaking out including veterans.

One Vietnam Veteran in Bowling Green said he supports President Trump's decision.

"I am 100 percent for it and those things that we have to do, we have to take the enemy out. I know a lot of criticism has been on TV," said James Manley, Vietnam Veteran.

About 2,800 soldiers left for Bragg, North Carolina Saturday. According to officials, they will head to Kuwait first where military leaders will then decide where they are needed.