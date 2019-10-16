Local advocates share importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and statistics show that one in three women, and one in four men in the U.S. have experienced some kind of physical violence at the hands of a partner.

Advocates say the important takeaway of the month is to help people understand what domestic violence looks like, and what that means.

Besides physical abuse, it can be financial, psychological, emotional, and happen within all different types of relationships.

"Domestic violence is one of those crimes that there are no precursors to. You're not more or less inclined based off of your socioeconomic status, or your religion, or race, or nationality," said Tori Henninger, executive director of BRASS. "DV is a crime that can happen to anyone."

For those who aren't personally experiencing domestic violence, the month can serve as a reminder for how you can support someone who is.

"If someone confides in you, the best response you can have is 'I believe you. How can I help?'" said Henninger. "You definitely want to make sure that you are there to listen, to understand, and most importantly, have access to our crisis line number so that you can pass them off to an advocate who can help have that conversation with them."

Last year, BRASS sheltered over 400 individuals, and helped almost 2,800 individuals.

If you are in an abusive relationship, you can turn to BRASS's crisis line at any time at (270) 843-1183.