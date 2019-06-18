Local attorneys honored during the Kentucky Bar Association conference

Two local attorneys from English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley are honored during the Kentucky Bar Association's annual conference.

Whayne Priest, Jr. was recognized with the Legacy Award by the University of Kentucky College of Law at its Annual Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards Reception.

The Legacy Award is given annually to a person who graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law 50 or more years ago and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his or her profession/community, and made a positive impact on the well-being of the UK College of Law, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, or elsewhere in the nation.

The Kentucky Bar Association awarded Charles “Buzz” English, Jr. with the Distinguished Lawyer Award during its Annual Banquet.

The Distinguished Lawyer Award is given to a lawyer who has distinguished himself or herself through a contribution of outstanding service to the legal profession. The selection process places special emphasis upon community, civic and/or charitable service, which brings honor to the profession.

Charles E. English, father of Charles E. “Buzz” English, Jr., was previously honored with this same award in 1999.

