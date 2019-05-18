Local business leaders trade ties for helmets in the 25th Mini Corvette Challenge

Over the past 20 plus years the Mini Corvette Challenge, presented by Houchens Industries, has become a staple event for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

Saturday marked the 25th year for the Mini Corvette Challenge.

The Knicely Conference Center parking was aligned with hay bales, forming the perimeter of a mini-racetrack as area businesses raced their custom and detailed corvette go-carts. They competed for the coveted Gold Cup and bragging rights for the year as they raise money and awareness for Junior Achievement.

Derek Hull with Wells Fargo Advisors, has been participating in the annual fundraiser for 24 of the 25 years.

"It's been one of the hallmark events for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Craig and I have both served on the board for many years. In the past when the event first came to life, I think it caught our interest and we've had a lot of fun racing each other and raising a lot of money for an organization that we both care a lot about," said Hull.

Teams began competing at 10 a.m. in the "heat races" to determine their positions in the final three championship cup races.

A field of 12 teams competed throughout the afternoon vying for that Gold Cup.

"We're out here doing it for the kids. We're raising money for a really good reason, we're having a whole lot of fun in the process, not as much as the guys behind us, but we're having some fun," said Craig Browning, representing US Bank, who has been participating for 20 years.

Each team consisted of seven members, two to four drivers, three pit crew members and two team assistants.

Teams were required to make designated pit stops to switch drivers and change a tire, adding to the excitement of the day.

Junior Achievement President, Drew Martin says the proceeds will go to send volunteers into local classrooms to teach kids about financial literacy, career and workforce readiness and entrepreneurship.