Local businesses display positive messaging amid outbreak

it's a time in our community ... most never saw coming.

"This is a tough time, it is unprecedented," said local business owner, Julie Adkins, You Turn Court Monitoring Service, LLC.

Restaurants, bars, and small businesses forced to close their doors.

"People are going through hard times right now, a lot of people have lost jobs," said Brian Driver, Rogers and Driver Attorneys at Law.

As COVID-19 spreads, so does fear and panic.

"We're trying to be as positive as we can," Driver said.

A hashtag trending in Glasgow, '#CancelCorona'. Two words the Glasgow community says is bringing positivity and encouragement during such a troubling time.

"That's what we hope for anybody who sees the sign. It is a tough time right now, I mean, there is nothing but bad news on. If they drive passed and just see something that's a little encouraging, I think it will always help," Adkins said.

Spearheaded by Family Court Judge Mica Pence, the #CancelCorona project encourages the community to display positive messaging throughout the community while still exercising social distancing.

"We can't shake hands, we can't do things that we are normally doing, but we are standing together as a community and we're showing support for everyone locally," said Driver.

"Glasgow and Barren County, we've always been a small, but close community," said "I think anybody here is willing to help anybody at anytime if they need that," Adkins said.

"Everybody in the community is working together to try to be encouraging and helpful," said Margarett Alexander, Alexander Law Firm.

"This message of cancel corona is that we're standing strong here together in Glasgow and we're trying to help people the best we can," said Driver.

"Hopefully kids, it will give them something else to do too that is a positive step forward and not just sitting in the house worrying," said Alexander.

"We are all trying to encourage each other, lift each other up and this too shall pass," said Adkins.

Judge Mica Pence says to share an encouraging message on social media with the hashtag #CancelCorona and post on the Barren County Ky Facebook Page or any of the 3 Chamber pages for winners to be selected.

Winners will be selected from residences and businesses in Barren and Metcalfe and the winners will receive gift cards to local restaurants.