Local businesses fear stability during pandemic; "We just go day by day"

Wednesdays lunch hour at Cowboys Country Cookin' looks a bit different these days, but the grill is still firing up.

"We just go day by day, because I don't know, I mean I'm new at all of it," she said.

Janet Bailey started the Glasgow restaurant two years ago, and now she's facing the unprecedented. It's something no one could predict.

"I feel for our small businesses right now ," said Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge Executive.

Those small businesses are feeling the impact of the pandemic right here in Barren County.

"Business has probably dropped about half," explained Bailey.

After the mandate came Monday that restaurants would close to only take out and delivery, many are just trying to keep afloat.

"When all of this came into me I was a little overwhelmed," said Bailey. "With us being small and just starting, I'm doing all I can to help the employees still kinda work."

"Just being here two years, I don't have a lot to put back," she added.

Her business, and many others, are trying to go about as usual even with some major changes in place.

"That's like my waitresses, they are coming in and they're cleaning, i'm not giving them waitress pay, i'm bringing them to minimum wage. I mean because they're not getting no tips," said Bailey.

She realizes it's not only her business at stake, but others livelihoods.

"I mean they have a life they have families and I try to look out that way too. I mean I'm not the only one," said Bailey.

On Tuesday afternoon, Barren County ordered a State of Emergency.

"We just felt it was best because it not only gives the ability to obtain emergency resources if needed but it gives us the opportunity to purchase outside of the procurement process," said Hale.

While Hale says the order was a proactive, it allows for additional federal or state funding, and this could even apply to small businesses eventually.

"That would help us qualify for those funds. Again, if we had not of done that, we would not have qualified and we wouldn't have

any money to help our small businesses in our community," explained Hale.

While these are uncharted waters, Bailey is navigating this uncertain journey with her faith.

"I'm scared, but at the same time I know that I know God has this," said Bailey.