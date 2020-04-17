Local businesses unable to take part in new loan program as funds run out

As businesses scramble to stay open and also pay their employees, the federal government funded the 350 billion dollar loan called the Paycheck Protection Program that's already run out. This loan is for businesses with less than 500 employees, and covers about 2.5 months of payroll. It is due back in 2 years with a 1 percent interest rate. However, it can be forgiven if you re-hire or maintain your employees during this time.

"It's designed in a way to actually help you cove payroll cost and it incentives the employer to either quickly rehire or maintain their staff," said financial planner, Jeanne Fisher with Strategic Retirement Partners.

When the fund for the program ran out in several weeks, it left many small businesses unable to cash in.

"By the time I got everything together, and we had talked to our bank, the next day is when funding ran out," said Nurse Practitioner, Karen Foster.

Scottsville primary care clinic, Agape Health Center, was one of the many businesses having to completely change how they operate during the pandemic.

"We have had to cut out Thursdays with the staff to save on payroll expense," said Foster.

And with this, they say they're only generating about 50% of business as normal, so it's been tough financially for them.

"It's very challenging, we've really just tried to roll with all the changes, we pray we pray a lot," she said.

Meanwhile, the the Disaster Relief Fund has run out as well. Luckily, foster got their application in before that. However, now she waits for however long to receive those funds.

"When I checked online on the status yesterday of that, there were were 2.4 million applicants ahead of me," explained Foster.

So, these healthcare heroes, working on the front-lines continue to sacrifice not only their health, but now a living wage.

"Anyone could come in at anytime with it and we're testing and to have to be constantly scrambling to keep ends going," said Foster.

The federal government is currently working to create a second round fund for the PPP.

The healthcare clinic also does COVID-19 testing and Foster says she is available 24/7 via telemedicine or phone call. To donate to Agape Health Center's emergency relief fund, click here.