Local church cancels drive-service, streams Easter Sunday service online

Church parking lots empty, doors closed and empty seats on Easter Sunday at church is an unusual sight.

"I know all of you all will be worshiping virtually today. I appreciate each and every one of you thanks for being apart of team Kentucky, Happy Easter," said Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky.

Bowling Green Christian church still found a way to provide a church service for its members online for Easter Sunday, despite having to cancel their drive-in service due to weather.

"I think that it is just so important that we offer this service because everything else in life has just changed right now nothing seems normal," said Weston Williams, Senior Minister. "Everything is disrupted and so to provide something that is an anchor point of hope and regularity I think is just good for us right now as we all go through this together"

Normal also included the church's worship band playing classic Easter songs and songs of hope.

They even displayed the words to the song at the bottom of the live stream so members could sing along at home.

"It's to remind us that even though life is crazy right now we do still have hope throughout all this too," said Katie Luna, a church member.

Williams wants to remind his members that if they need help or someone to talk to please reach out to the church.

Bowling Green Christian Church will continue to live stream their Sunday services until the Governor allows in-person services.